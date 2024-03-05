Date announced for inquest into death of man after police standoff

The coroner has announced the date for the inquest into the death of a 34-year-old man who died after a standoff with Windsor police.

Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, regional supervising coroner announced Tuesday that the inquest will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2024.

Chad Romanick, 34, died on Sept. 15, 2017, while detained by the Windsor Police Service.

At the time, police said a 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Sandwich Street North.

The investigation determined a man wanted in connection to the shooting was believed to be at a house at 1502 Betts Avenue.

Officers attended the area and target the residence.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) report at the time, officers found Romanick deceased in a garage at the time.

An inquest into his death is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Romanick’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

The inquest is expected to last eight days and hear from approximately 12 witnesses.

Selwyn Pieters will be the presiding officer and Roger Shallow will be inquest counsel.

The inquest will be conducted by video conference. Members of the public who wish to view the proceedings can do so live at the link provided.

For more information about inquests, see: https://www.ontario.ca/page/coroners-inquests.