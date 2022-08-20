Dashcam footage shows cyclist dragged by vehicle in collision

A cyclist is recovering after being hit and dragged by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., a cyclist was travelling westbound on Tecumseh Road East at Lauzon Road.

Dashcam footage shows a car collide into the cyclist as it was making a right turn. The car proceeded to drive as it drags the cyclist down the road.

According to Eylmar Sawa, who captured the footage, the cyclist was trapped under the car for a “decent amount of time.”

Police tell CTV News the cyclist suffered non-serious injuries.

Police have not yet disclosed if any charges will be laid.