Darrin Canniff declared mayor of Chatham-Kent

CTV News has declared candidate Darrin Canniff to be elected the mayor of Chatham-Kent in the 2022 municipal election.

Here are the latest results. Chatham-Kent election results.

Canniff defeated candidates William Pickard and Andy Fisher.

A good number of supporters on hand for incumbent Darrin Canniff who is running for his second term as mayor in Chatham-Kent @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/dGMlNb9oQ6 — Chris Campbell (@CCampbellCTV) October 25, 2022

He held the position during some tough times for Chatham-Kent, including shoreline flooding and the explosion that rocked downtown Wheatley more than a year ago.

Some of the issues candidates addressed while campaigning included affordable housing, fiscal responsibility, and adding amenities to the region.

Canniff pledged if re-elected to invest more in arts and culture, a recreation hub and with the help of upper levels of government, tackle the ongoing affordable housing crisis.

COUNCIL RESULTS:

Ward 1: Melissa Harrigan

Ward 2: Anthony Ceccacci

Ward 3: Steve Pinsonneault

Ward 4: Jamie McGrail

Ward 5: Aaron Hall

Ward 6: Brock McGregor