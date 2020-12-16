WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor man is facing numerous charges after allegedly driving erratically down Ouellette Avenue before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a stop sign.

Windsor police say shortly after 4 a.m. on Tuesday officers in the area of the 2000 block of Ouellette Avenue when they saw the vehicle being operated in an “erratic manner.”

Police then observed the vehicle lose control as the driver attempted to navigate the corner at Ouellette Ave and Edinborough Street. The man then collided with a stop sign and came to a rest.

Officers approached the scene and let the driver know he was under arrest for dangerous driving. The suspect resisted and police then used a taser to safely gain control of him.

He was soon arrested without further incident.

Police searched the vehicle and found firearm ammunition, a knife, and a rifle barrel.

The Windsor man has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, breach of probation and possessing ammunition while prohibited.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.