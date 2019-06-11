

Windsor police say they have been actively patrolling the municipal parking lots in the downtown core after receiving several complaints.

The reports involve vehicles being driven in an unsafe manner as well as making unnecessary noise in and around the municipal parking lots near Ouellette Avenue and Riverside Drive.

CCP officers heard the sound of a motor vehicle revving its engine and the sound of screeching tires in a parking lot located near Ouellette Avenue and Riverside Drive West on June 4 at 11 p.m.

The officers then observed a white Lexus lose traction on the pavement while in a parking lot.

Police say the driver continued operating the vehicle in a dangerous manner with no concern for pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

The suspect vehicle left the area at a high rate of speed and was observed disobeying multiple red lights.

Through investigation, officers were able to identify the driver and vehicle.

On June 5 at 1:40 a.m., officers located the man in the 800 block of Mercer Avenue where he was arrested without incident.

The vehicle, not belonging to the driver, was also located and seized.

The man is facing a criminal charge of dangerous driving.

Drivers are reminded that driving is a privilege and driving in a dangerous manner anywhere can lead to criminal charges. Also, making unnecessary vehicle noise may also land you a ticket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.