Dance into the holidays with Derek Hough at Caesars Windsor

Professional dancer, Derek Hough, is inviting you to dance into the holidays when he brings his show, “Dance for the Holidays”, to the Colosseum Stage.

The event is open to all ages, taking place on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m.

“Dance for the Holidays is an all-new joyous celebration of the most festive time of the year,” said Caesars. “With jingle bells and sleigh bells, holiday carols, and cheer, Hough’s latest dance spectacular is a show-stopping event for the whole family.”

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They can be bought through Caesars Windsor’s website or Ticket Master. Alternatively, the box office is open from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday or from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on show days.