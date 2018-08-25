

CTV Windsor





A safety bulletin has been issued by the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority due to high winds along the western shore of Lake Erie.

Weather forecasts are calling for sustained winds from the south to southwest direction for most of the weekend, the agency says.

Wind speeds Saturday are expected to exceed 30 kilometers per hour for most of the day and could reach 45 km/hr.

Wind gusts could reach as high as 65 km/hr.

The peak winds are expected early in the afternoon Saturday.

The marine forecast is predicting waves on Lake Erie to reach 1.5 meters in height Saturday.

The strong winds will be driving waves onto the Lake Erie shoreline in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County, the agency says.

There is a risk that wave action could damage shoreline protection works and cause shoreline erosion.

Vulnerable areas could see localized flooding due to waves crashing against shoreline protection works and spraying water up onto the land.