WINDSOR, ONT. -- Fire crews from multiple stations in Essex battled a garage fire in Harrow Monday night.

Firefighters from stations three and two were called a home in the 100 block of Centre Street for a garage fire.

Due to their efforts the fire was contained to the garage, however damages to the garage were extensive, costing roughly $40,000.

No one was injured in the blaze and the cause of the fire has been listed as undetermined.