Advertisement
Damages set at $40K following garage fire in Harrow
Published Tuesday, February 9, 2021 6:20AM EST
Fire crews battle a fire at a garage in Harrow, Ont on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Supplied)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Fire crews from multiple stations in Essex battled a garage fire in Harrow Monday night.
Firefighters from stations three and two were called a home in the 100 block of Centre Street for a garage fire.
Due to their efforts the fire was contained to the garage, however damages to the garage were extensive, costing roughly $40,000.
No one was injured in the blaze and the cause of the fire has been listed as undetermined.