Damage reported to municipal election signs in Leamington
Leamington OPP officers are investigating mischief incidents where municipal election signs were recently vandalized and removed.
OPP received a report on Monday that several election signs were found defaced or completely removed from their location in Leamington.
“Essex County OPP would like to remind the public that it is a criminal offence to remove or damage official election signs on public property. People found damaging or removing signs can face charges of Mischief under the Criminal Code,” said a news release from OPP.
It is also an offence under the Trespass to Property Act to enter onto private property without colour of right.
Police say if a sign has been placed on your private property without your permission, you may remove the sign. You may wish to contact the candidate whose sign it is to tell them you did not request the sign and ask them to remove it.
If you are not sure whether the sign is on private or public property, check with your municipality.
Should you have any information on these mischiefs please contact Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com , where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
