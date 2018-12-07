

CTV Windsor





Windsor fire officials say a fire at a Windsor restaurant caused $350,000 in damage.

Crews were called to Franco’s Restaurant at 1545 Tecumseh Rd. E. around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators determined the fire started in the kitchen and it was accidental, a suspected electrical failure.

No injuries were reported.

Tecumseh Road was closed from Moy to Windermere while firefighters battled the fire.