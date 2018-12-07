Damage pegged at $350K after electrical failure at Franco’s restaurant
Windsor police remain on scene after a fire at Franco's Restaurant on Tecumseh Road in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 10:00AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 7, 2018 12:27PM EST
Windsor fire officials say a fire at a Windsor restaurant caused $350,000 in damage.
Crews were called to Franco’s Restaurant at 1545 Tecumseh Rd. E. around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.
Investigators determined the fire started in the kitchen and it was accidental, a suspected electrical failure.
No injuries were reported.
Tecumseh Road was closed from Moy to Windermere while firefighters battled the fire.