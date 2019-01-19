Damage pegged at $100,000 following Parent Ave. house fire
Parent Ave. house fire on Jan. 19, 2018. (Alana Hadadean/CTV)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, January 19, 2019 12:37PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 20, 2019 10:32AM EST
No injuries were reported but six people are homeless after fire tore through the lower-unit of an east-Windsor duplex.
Firefighters were called to a home in the 400-block of Parent Ave. near Wyandotte St. E. around 11am Saturday.
Windsor Fire and Rescue Service quickly put out the fire that caused $100,000 damage.
Investigators determined the fire started near a couch in the living room of the lower unit that took the brunt of the damage.
The upper unit suffered smoke damage in a fire that investigators have determined was accidental.