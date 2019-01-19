

CTV Windsor





No injuries were reported but six people are homeless after fire tore through the lower-unit of an east-Windsor duplex.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 400-block of Parent Ave. near Wyandotte St. E. around 11am Saturday.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Service quickly put out the fire that caused $100,000 damage.

Investigators determined the fire started near a couch in the living room of the lower unit that took the brunt of the damage.

The upper unit suffered smoke damage in a fire that investigators have determined was accidental.