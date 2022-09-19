Damage estimated up to $700,000 after fire in east Windsor
A weekend residential fire in east Windsor remains under investigation.
Crews were called out to the townhouse complex fire in the 2800 block of Grandview Street before 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Windsor fire reports no injuries, but six people were displaced.
The estimate of damage is between $600,000 to $700,000.
The Ontario Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause.
