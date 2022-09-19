Damage estimated up to $700,000 after fire in east Windsor

The investigation continues after a fire in the 2800 block of Grandview Street in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) The investigation continues after a fire in the 2800 block of Grandview Street in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver