Damage estimated at $700,000 after Lakeshore house fire

Firefighters responded to the blaze at County Road 42 and Rochester Townline Road in Lakeshore, Ont., on Thursday Jan. 26, 2023. (Source: _OnLocation_/Twitter) Firefighters responded to the blaze at County Road 42 and Rochester Townline Road in Lakeshore, Ont., on Thursday Jan. 26, 2023. (Source: _OnLocation_/Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver