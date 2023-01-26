Damage estimated at $700,000 after Lakeshore house fire

A Lakeshore house fire caused an estimated $700,000 in damage.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at County Road 42 and Rochester Townline Road on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the blaze at County Road 42 and Rochester Townline Road in Lakeshore, Ont., on Thursday Jan. 26, 2023. (Source: _OnLocation_/Twitter)

Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Pulleyblank says it started around noon and originated in the garage area.

Pulleyblank says the cause is accidental in nature.