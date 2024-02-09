WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Damage estimated at $60,000 after east Windsor fire

    File photo of the side of a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) File photo of the side of a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    Windsor fire officials say damage is estimated at $60,000 following a fire in east Windsor.

    Crews were called to the blaze in the 2400 block of Lloyd George Boulevard.

    The cause is listed as electrical.

    There were no injuries, but several people were displaced.

