Damage estimated at $50K after Chatham-Kent house fire
Firefighters responded to the blaze on Pioneer Line on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Courtesy CK Fire Department / Twitter)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 10:26AM EDT
A house fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage in Chatham-Kent.
Firefighters responded to the blaze on Pioneer Line early Monday morning.
Fire officials say crews stopped the fire from spreading to exposures.
There were no injuries. Officials say working alarms save lives.