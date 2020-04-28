Damage estimated at $450K in south Windsor house fire
WINDSOR, ONT. -- When firefighters arrived on scene to a house fire on Tournament Court they were met with heavy fire coming from the garage.
Multiple units were called to the 4600 block of Tournament Court Monday evening to help battle the fire.
Damage was estimated at $450,000. The cause is listed as undetermined.
Crews arrived to find that the residents of the home had made it out safely, at that time firefighters began to immediately attack the fire.
An hour after initially reporting the call, Windsor Fire tweeted that the fire was under control.
Fire officials say even though it started in the garage, it spread to the attic and house. Two vehicles in the driveway were also damaged.
With files from CTV's Melanie Borrelli.