WINDSOR, ONT. -- When firefighters arrived on scene to a house fire on Tournament Court they were met with heavy fire coming from the garage.

Multiple units were called to the 4600 block of Tournament Court Monday evening to help battle the fire.

Damage was estimated at $450,000. The cause is listed as undetermined.

Fire is out at home in 4600 block of Tournament Court in Windsor. Garage is gutted. Everyone out safely and investigator to attend tomorrow to determine cause and origin @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/7cvoouc6hR — Rich Garton (@RichGartonCTV) April 28, 2020

Crews arrived to find that the residents of the home had made it out safely, at that time firefighters began to immediately attack the fire.

An hour after initially reporting the call, Windsor Fire tweeted that the fire was under control.

Fire officials say even though it started in the garage, it spread to the attic and house. Two vehicles in the driveway were also damaged.

With files from CTV's Melanie Borrelli.