Damage estimated at $450,000 after fire on Parent Avenue

Windsor fire crews attend the scene of a fire on Parent Avenue on Sept. 15, 2022. (Source: @_OnLocation_/Twitter) Windsor fire crews attend the scene of a fire on Parent Avenue on Sept. 15, 2022. (Source: @_OnLocation_/Twitter)

Queue for Queen's coffin 'paused' as wait hits 14 hours

The flood of grief from the death of Queen Elizabeth II forced the British government to call a temporary halt to people joining a miles-long line to file past her coffin as it lay in state Friday, hours before King Charles III and his siblings were to stand vigil in the historic Westminster Hall.

A sign in Southwark Park in London, informing members of the public that the queue to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday is 14 hours plus, from that point, Friday Sept. 16, 2022. (James Manning/PA via AP)

Report: Chinese delegation barred from Queen's coffin

A delegation of Chinese officials reportedly has been barred from visiting the historic hall in Parliament where Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state, as geopolitics cast a shadow over the solemn pageantry surrounding the monarch's death.

Where have home prices dropped the most across Canada?

Housing prices have continued on their downward plunge amid Bank of Canada interest rate hikes and fears over a potential looming recession, but the effect isn't being felt evenly across the country. CTVNews.ca looks at where housing prices are falling and where they are still rising.

  • London fire crews up late for near-downtown blaze

    A fire prevention Investigator has been requested after a fire at 143 Sydenham St. just west of Richmond Street. According to London fire, crews were called to the multi-unit residence late Thursday night and made use of the aerial ladder truck.

    Fire broke out at 153 Sydenham St. around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday. (Source: Ava Henderson)

    Traffic flow changes on Adelaide Street

It's another step in the process to get the Adelaide Street CP rail underpass finished. As of Thursday, all traffic on Adelaide between McMahen Street and Central Avenue has been diverted onto a temporary bypass road.

    Marner hoping to 'Sink the Stigma' of mental health

A Toronto Maple Leaf and Former London Knight is using his star power to help sink the stigma of mental health. The Marner assist Foundation, founded by Mitch Marner, held its first ever Sink the Stigma event Thursday at East Park Golf Gardens.

