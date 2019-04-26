

CTV Windsor





It turns out the damage was extensive after two playground fires in Windsor.

City officials have estimated the damage to the playground equipment on Dawson Road and at Francois Court Park at more than $43,000.

The two fires happened within an hour of one another on April 10.

Fire officials extinguished the flames quickly to minimize the damage.

Windsor's Corporate Leader for Parks, Recreation, Culture and Facilities Jan Wilson says the repairs will begin soon.

She adds they are expected to take up to six weeks to complete.

The playground on Dawson Road had just been installed last year.

A 15 year old Windsor boy has been charged with two counts of arson.