Damage has been estimated at $300,000 after an apartment fire in east Windsor.

Firefighters were called to Fountainbleu Towers, a public housing apartment building for seniors, at 2455 Rivard Avenue around 8 .a.m. Tuesday.

A woman was rescued from a second floor balcony after a fire in her unit.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says their investigation determined the fire started in the bedroom, but the cause is listed as undetermined and the fire is not suspicious.

Lee adds the blaze caused $80,000 worth of damage to the suite and $220,000 to the building.

The woman who was rescued remains in hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

She is listed in critical but stable condition.