Damage estimated at $240,000 for accidental house fire near Devonshire Heights

Three people are displaced following a house fire near the Devonshire Heights area on Monday.

Windsor firefighters responded to the upgraded working fire in the 3700 block of Turner Road.

Fire officials say there were no injuries reported as a result of the blaze.

Windsor police had Turner Road closed to Traffic between Melinda and Ledyard as crews worked to put the fire out.

Officials say the cause of the fire is accidental and the damage is estimated at $240,000.