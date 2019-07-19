Damage estimated at $200K after Thamesville commercial fire
Chatham-Kent fire crews responded to the blaze at a commercial building on London Road in Thamesville, Ont., on Thursday, July 19, 2019. (Courtesy CK Fire Department)
A commercial fire in Thamesville caused $200,000 in damage.
Chatham-Kent fire crews responded to the blaze at a commercial building on London Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
The cause is undetermined and there were no injuries reported.