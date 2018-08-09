

Windsor fire officials say residents got out safely after an apartment fire in east Windsor that caused $200,000 in damage.

Firefighters were called to the 2700 block of Meadowbrook Lane Thursday morning.

Crews were evacuating smoke from hallways and checking other units. Firefighters were able to put out the fire.

Damage is estimated at $60,000 to the basement unit and $140,000 to two units above and hallway smoke damage.

There were no injuries.

Fire officials say it was caused by a cord failure in the bedroom.