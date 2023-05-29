Damage estimated at $20,000 after shed fire

Firefighters responded to the 4900 block of Seminole Street on Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Source: _OnLocation_/Facebook) Firefighters responded to the 4900 block of Seminole Street on Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Source: _OnLocation_/Facebook)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver