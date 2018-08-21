

CTV Windsor





Two cats died in a Windsor apartment fire that caused $150,000 in damage.

Windsor firefighters were called to the blaze in the 400 block of Giles Boulevard West on Monday night.

Officials say damage is $75,000 to the fire unit on the first floor and $75,000 to the remainder of the building due to smoke and water damage.

Residents were evacuated safely from the building. One person has been displaced, but nobody was hurt.

The cause is still under investigation.