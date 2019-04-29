

CTV Windsor





Damage is estimated at $120,000 after a fire on Parkwood Avenue.

Windsor Fire first reported the fires around 5:30 a.m., saying the first fire began with a vehicle fire in 2200 block that then extended to two homes on either side of the vehicle.

Windsor police tell CTV Windsor they are classifying the fire as a crime scene.

As of 6 a.m., fire was extinguished in one house but crews were still battling an attic fire in the other home.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation.

A closer look inside 2268 Parkwood. The house caught fire after a car in the driveway went up in flames. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/gmYs10X0Pv — Stefanie Masotti (@SMasottiCTV) April 29, 2019