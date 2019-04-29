Damage estimated at $120K after fire on Parkwood Avenue
A house in the 2200 block of Parkwood is taped off after a fire in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, April 29, 2019. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, April 29, 2019 6:26AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 29, 2019 10:52AM EDT
Damage is estimated at $120,000 after a fire on Parkwood Avenue.
Windsor Fire first reported the fires around 5:30 a.m., saying the first fire began with a vehicle fire in 2200 block that then extended to two homes on either side of the vehicle.
Windsor police tell CTV Windsor they are classifying the fire as a crime scene.
As of 6 a.m., fire was extinguished in one house but crews were still battling an attic fire in the other home.
The cause of the fire will be under investigation.