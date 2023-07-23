Damage estimated at $120,000 following Windsor house fire

Windsor fire officials say the misuse of candles is to blame for a $120,000 house fire.

Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 1700 block of Fuller Crescent Saturday.

Officials say the fire originated in a bedroom of the ranch style house.

One person is in hospital for evaluation of minor injuries sustained in the blaze.

Damage is estimated at $120,000. Officials determined the cause to be the misuse of candles.