Damage estimated at $120,000 after Elinor Avenue fire

Windsor police and fire investigate a fire in the 500 block of Elinor Street in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police and fire investigate a fire in the 500 block of Elinor Street in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver