Damage estimated at $120,000 after Elinor Avenue fire

Windsor police and fire are investigating a fire in the east Riverside area.

Damage is estimated at $120,000.

Crews were called to a blaze in the 500 block of Elinor Street around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters put out the fire and conducted ventilation and overhaul.

There were no reported injuries and no people were displaced.

The cause is listed as undetermined.

Fire officials say the home was under renovations.