Damage estimated at $100,000 after RV fire in Tecumseh
Tecumseh fire officials say a Recreational Vehicle fire caused $100,000 in damage.
Firefighters were called out to Malden Road near Manning Road for the RV fire around 3:45p.m. on Tuesday.
Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Kavanagh said the 2002 model year unit was parked on a laneway leading to a field.
“Fortunately it was not close to anything else which could burn,” he said.
Kavanagh said the owner was going to move the 40-foot RV when he heard a loud noise from the back, and called for help when he went to check it out and saw the fire.
Kavanagh added the fire had spread to the interior when crews arrived.
“There is mental on the outside, but the interior uses wood for framing and there is fabric cushions and pillows which can burn.”
There was heavy damage and Kavanagh estimated the loss at $100,000.
Kavanagh said the owner did the right thing and he is thankful there were no injuries.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TREND LINE | Nanos projections show Poilievre's Conservatives winning more seats than Trudeau's Liberals
If an election were to be held today, the Conservative Party would win more seats than the Liberals, potentially enabling Pierre Poilievre to become Prime Minister, the latest seat projections from Nanos Research show.
'Boggles the mind': PM Trudeau, MPs condemn Hockey Canada for resisting calls to change
On the heels of another tense hearing with Hockey Canada's past and current board chairs defending the organization, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MPs were unequivocal on Wednesday in their condemnation of Hockey Canada's resistance to making changes that they say are necessary.
Feds ask court to dismiss $2.5 billion class-action lawsuit brought on by Black public servants
The federal government is asking a judge to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit brought forward by a group of Black public servants, who allege discriminatory practices within the public service.
Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Starting Thursday, businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.
Tom Mulcair: An election that affects us all
François Legault may have changed his separatist strategy but he hasn’t changed his stripes, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says in an exclusive column on CTVNews.ca.
Canadian airline crew still stranded in Dominican after 6 months
It's been six months since a Canadian airline crew was detained in the Dominican Republic after finding drugs on board and reporting them to the authorities.
Ontario school board apologizes after four-year-old student walks home alone
A school board east of Toronto is apologizing after a four-year-old student walked home alone during lunchtime earlier this week.
State of emergency declared in northern N.S., thousands still without power on P.E.I.
More than 16,000 customers in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are still without electricity 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes on Sept. 23. The ongoing outages and restoration efforts have prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in several counties in northern Nova Scotia.
Canadian man sentenced to 20 years in U.S. prison for NetWalker ransomware attacks
A U.S. court has sentenced a Canadian man to 20 years in prison for his role in a number of cyberattacks involving the ransomware NetWalker.
Kitchener
-
Family 'completely caught off guard' after Kitchener, Ont. assault charges withdrawn
The family of a man with a service dog who was forcibly removed from a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant last fall, is speaking out after assault charges against the two men involved were withdrawn.
-
Multiple stations respond to barn fire east of Listowel
Three horses are dead after a large barn fire on Highway 86 between Listowel and Elmira.
-
Guelph man in custody for alleged murder now charged with attempted murder months earlier
The Guelph man already facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to a July homicide has now been charged with attempted murder in a separate investigation.
London
-
Police identify suspect wanted in alleged 'hate-motivated' assault
London police have identified the woman who allegedly made racial comments and spat on an employee at a northwest London, Ont. business last month.
-
Suspect arrested in relation to September Bonaventure Drive shooting
London police have arrested the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in east London in mid-September.
-
Man accused of allegedly throwing gravel at Trudeau to stand trial next March
The man accused of throwing gravel at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while on the campaign trail in 2021 will stand trial next March.
Barrie
-
Suspect charged with attempted murder in Huntsville, Ont. investigation
Police laid an attempted murder charge in connection with an investigation in Huntsville involving a dispute between two people where witnesses reported hearing a gunshot.
-
Police investigate fatal pedestrian collision in East Gwillimbury
York Regional Police investigators are appealing to auto body and mechanical repair shops that may have recently done work on a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal pedestrian collision.
-
Four people, including minor, charged after police seize loaded gun, drugs in Georgina: YRP
Four people, including a minor, face drugs and weapons-related charges after officers noticed the group "acting suspiciously" in a parking lot in Georgina.
Northern Ontario
-
Early morning gunshots in Sudbury’s west end; four people in custody
Four individuals are in custody following a weapons complaint in the city’s west end in the early morning hours.
-
Timmins police investigate sudden death
The criminal investigation division of the Timmins Police Service is on the scene of a residence in Porcupine where a body has been discovered.
-
Ontario trucker sentenced for careless driving in fatal collision near Falcon Lake
A semi-truck driver from Ontario has been sentenced under the Highway Traffic Act for his role in a fatal collision three years ago on the Trans-Canada Highway near Falcon Lake in Whiteshell Provincial Park, that killed Mark and Jacob Lugli.
Ottawa
-
City councillors in Ottawa may soon need to disclose personal relationships with staff
Ottawa city councillors may soon need to disclose personal relationships with city staff to the city’s integrity commissioner.
-
Sutcliffe pledging to keep to a 2 to 2.5 per cent property tax cap if elected mayor of Ottawa
Mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe said Wednesday that he would hold property tax increases to between 2 and 2.5 per cent in the first two years of his term, if he is elected mayor of Ottawa.
-
Quebec police appealing to hunters and hikers to keep eye out for missing Ottawa man
Quebec provincial police are appealing to the public, especially hunters and hikers, to look for signs of an Ottawa man who went missing in the Pontiac region.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Walmart, high school evacuated in Caledon, Ont. as police warn people to avoid area
A Walmart and high school in Caledon, Ont. have been evacuated due to an ongoing investigation, police say.
-
What people in Ontario need to know about new credit card surcharges
Businesses in Ontario will be allowed to pass on credit card fees to customers starting on Thursday.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | TTC hit with lawsuits as employees allege workplace bullying, harassment
Insults, discrimination, mental distress and a lack of support from leadership – these are some of the claims brought forward by Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) employees who say bullying and harassment have become commonplace in the publicly funded workplace.
Montreal
-
Hockey Quebec has 'lost confidence' in Hockey Canada; withholding funds
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will no longer transfer funds to the national organization.
-
Tom Mulcair: An election that affects us all
François Legault may have changed his separatist strategy but he hasn’t changed his stripes, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says in an exclusive column on CTVNews.ca.
-
Trudeau maintains position on immigration in face of Legault's demands
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to keep the door double locked Wednesday in the face of Quebec premier François Legault's demands for increased immigration powers.
Atlantic
-
State of emergency declared in northern N.S., thousands still without power on P.E.I.
More than 16,000 customers in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are still without electricity 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes on Sept. 23. The ongoing outages and restoration efforts have prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in several counties in northern Nova Scotia.
-
'Distressed and exasperated': Prolonged power outages prompt health and safety concerns in N.S.
A provincial politician in northern Nova Scotia says she has received hundreds of messages from constituents struggling to cope without electricity and running water 11 days after post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the East Coast.
-
Rising costs, labour shortages stand in way of quick Fiona rebuild in Nova Scotia
The desire to quickly rebuild after post-tropical storm Fiona is running up against challenges that existed before the hurricane-force winds left a trail of destruction in Nova Scotia: the rising cost of construction material and widespread skilled labour shortages.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Five more charged after encampment removed at Manitoba Legislature
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged five more people after an encampment was cleared at the Manitoba legislature on Tuesday.
-
Man charged with distributing intimate images also charged with child pornography offences: police
A Manitoba man previously charged with distributing a woman’s intimate images online without consent has also been charged with multiple child pornography offences.
-
Dauphin sword attack sends one to hospital
The Manitoba RCMP is looking for three suspects after a man was attacked with a sword in Dauphin, Man., on Monday.
Calgary
-
Kenney proud of accomplishments, suggests he will stay as MLA
Premier Jason Kenney, speaking a day ahead of the UCP leadership vote, said he is uncertain of his political future, but is proud of what he's done for Alberta.
-
Calgary air quality poses 'moderate' health risk Wednesday
Air quality in Calgary deteriorated on Wednesday, peaking at 7 at around 10 a.m., which is considered high risk.
-
Info on AllTrails app sending visitors off track in Kananaskis: Alberta Parks
Alberta Parks is warning visitors to Kananaskis country against relying solely on AllTrails, a crowd-sourced app, that the organization says has placed hikers in peril.
Edmonton
-
Alberta UCP wraps up voting Thursday, prepares to announce new premier
Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party is scheduled pick the province’s new premier Thursday, and political observers say its next step should be getting back on the same page as the rest of the province.
-
Kenney proud of accomplishments, suggests he will stay as MLA
Premier Jason Kenney, speaking a day ahead of the UCP leadership vote, said he is uncertain of his political future, but is proud of what he's done for Alberta.
-
Man accused of chasing woman through Alta. town with machete, threatening to kill her
Charges were laid after a female victim was chased through the streets of a rural Alberta town by an armed man. Initially, "numerous" people called 911 about the victim – whose age police did not disclose – being chased by a man with a rifle Tuesday afternoon in St. Paul, a community of 5,900 northwest of Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
'Unheard of': Tens of thousands of salmon found dead in B.C. creek as drought conditions persist
B.C.'s sunny, dry weather is leading to major drought conditions in parts of the province, causing devastating impacts for some wildlife.
-
Komagata Maru memorial vandalized in Vancouver for 2nd time in 14 months
Police are investigating the vandalism of the Komagata Maru memorial on Vancouver's downtown waterfront, and whether it's connected to the recent smashing of the nearby Olympic Cauldron.
-
Wildfire smoke prompts air-quality advisory for B.C.'s Fraser Valley
Wildfire smoke has prompted an air-quality advisory for parts of B.C. and officials say conditions might not change until the weather does.