

CTV Windsor





Foul play is not suspected in a $1.2-million fire in downtown Windsor.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says they have determined Thursday’s massive blaze started between the ceiling and the roof of the El Mayor restaurant.

Firefighters were called to the 900 block of Wyandotte Street near Parent Avenue before 1 a.m. Thursday and spent nearly 17 hours on the scene. The section of road was re-opened around 6 p.m.

The blaze caused extensive damage to the El Mayor restaurant and Peter’s Unisex Hair Salon.

"The roof did collapse in that area so shifting through what is there is cumbersome and difficult at this point,” adss Lee. “They are trying to get aerial photos of the area, maybe to give them a better view."

Lee tells CTV Windsor the cause is likely electrical, but that has not been confirmed, and the fire is not considered suspicious.

"It is not suspicious in nature, the building was secure,” says Lee. “They have interviewed the owner of the staff as well as the owner of the barber shop."

Eight fire engines, including two aerial trucks, were used to battle the blaze.

The owners of El Mayor and Peter’s Unisex Hair Salon say they devastated by the loss, but thankful no one was hurt.

Still, about 20 employees and their families will be affected.

Street Help also closed for a portion of the day Thursday due to the fire.

Administrator Christine Wilson-Furlonger says they have since re-opened but they will have lost a week’s worth of food because of the smoke and the loss of electricity.