The damage estimate may rise as the cleanup continues from a large fire at Prism Farms in Leamington.

Crews were called to Prism Farms, just north of Blytheswood, early Saturday and Leamington deputy fire chief Mike Bradt says it was a difficult fire to fight.

“It was a large agricultural building that was fully involved when we arrived,” says Bradt. “The building itself was approximately 50 feet high on one side and covered in solar panels, which also made it a challenge due to the toxicity of the solar panels that were burning.”

Bradt tells CTV Windsor 23 firefighters worked for more than 15 hours to put out the blaze.

He notes it was made more difficult due to some high winds, and a tank with hazardous materials near the building.

“Crews worked diligently to save some out buildings and some hazardous materials that were on site, unfortunately the building itself was a total loss.”

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal says the cause of the blaze is undetermined.

The initial damage estimate is $7 million, but Bradt says the damage cost may be higher now that insurance companies are involved.

Heavy equipment was brought in Sunday and again Monday to go through the charred rubble.

The owners of Prism Farms would not comment on the fire.