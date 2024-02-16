WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Damage could be up to $1 million after Amherstburg four-plex fire

    Four-plex fire in Amherstburg, Ont., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News) Four-plex fire in Amherstburg, Ont., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)
    Share

    Amherstburg fire officials say damage is estimated between $800,000 and $1 million after a fire at a newly constructed four-plex.

    Firefighters responded to Elliot Point Road in the Kingsbridge subdivision just after 5:40 a.m. on Friday.

    Deputy fire chief Ron Meloche tells AM800 News two units were finished and two were under construction.

    Meloche says one unit was fully engulfed and it spread to a second unit.

    There were about 28 firefighters on scene as three stations responded.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What happens to food that grocery stores in Canada don't sell?

    For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News