Damage could be up to $1 million after Amherstburg four-plex fire

Amherstburg fire officials say damage is estimated between $800,000 and $1 million after a fire at a newly constructed four-plex.

Firefighters responded to Elliot Point Road in the Kingsbridge subdivision just after 5:40 a.m. on Friday.

Deputy fire chief Ron Meloche tells AM800 News two units were finished and two were under construction.

Meloche says one unit was fully engulfed and it spread to a second unit.

There were about 28 firefighters on scene as three stations responded.