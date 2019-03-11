

CTV Windsor





It appears vandals have struck Optimist Park in Windsor.

Viewers notified the CTV Windsor newsroom about turf damage near the old baseball diamond close to the dog park in south Walkerville.

Upon first glance, it seems someone drove onto the grass when it was very muddy, causing significant damage.

City Parks and Rec staff say some maintenance repairs will need to be made when the temperature warms up.

Police are also aware of the situation but say no formal complaints have been made.