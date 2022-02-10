Cyclists will have a software aid to help them navigate Windsor-Essex

A new software platform is available to help cyclists chart their routes through Windsor-Essex.

The aim of this digital tool is to make a cyclist’s commute safer, easier and more enjoyable.

Windsor Hackforge, a non-profit company that creates and enhances the local tech community, has partnered with the City of Windsor, the County Wide Active Transportation system and Parallel 42 Systems to leverage open source software to create these digital tools.

The software platform is called “C3Tech” – that’s short for “City-County-Cycling-Technology”.

The project is still in the fine-tuning stage. The public’s input is more than welcome. Anyone can suggest ideas, provide feedback and even code for the software to help optimize the project.

Doug Sartori is the lead consultant at tech partner Parallel 42 Systems.

“You can take a look at windsoressexcycling.ca today,” said Sartori. “Over the course of the next year, we'll be working to improve the quality of the data on the app. Getting developers involved with a 'hack-a-thon' in the spring and another 'hack-a-thon' in the fall, and continue to engage with the community as we go along."

The City of Windsor is a key contributor to the effort, helping to forge teamwork for the venture between the public and private sectors.

“The mandate of the Windsor Bicycling Committee is to enhance the safety and viability of bicycling in the City of Windsor - to that end, I was proud as chair that we supported an initiative to make cycling more accessible to people in our community,” said Windsor Bicycling Committee Chair and Ward 9 Councilor Kieran McKenzie.

Councilor McKenzie maintains that this is a winning platform for area residents to support.

“Working together with these partners and other stakeholders as well as the public will help us to create a tool that will put more riders on the streets and help us as a region to realize all of the social, environmental, economic and public health benefits that active transportation can create,” said McKenzie.