Cyclist struck by vehicle on Huron Church Road
Windsor police, EMS and fire were called to the collision at Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 1:17PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 22, 2019 1:23PM EDT
A cyclist has been hit by a vehicle on Huron Church Road.
Windsor police, EMS and fire were called to the collision at Huron Church and Tecumseh Road at 12:57 p.m. on Thursday.
No word yet on injuries.
Traffic is backed up along Huron Church Road.
More to come.