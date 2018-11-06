

The OPP are looking for witnesses after a crash in Tecumseh left a cyclist with serious injuries.

Police say they responded to the crash on Walker Road between North Talbot Road and Highway 401 around 6:15 a.m. on Monday.

The OPP say a 51-year-old man was riding a bicycle on Walker Road when a vehicle hit him from behind and did not stop.

The man was transported to an area hospital and treated for significant but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say it was dark and raining at the time of the collision, and the cyclist was wearing a bright yellow rain coat but no helmet and was riding on the road northbound with the flow of traffic when he was hit.

The OPP is asking anyone that may have witnessed this collision contact Tecumseh OPP detachment at 519-735-2424.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.