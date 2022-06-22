Cyclist struck by vehicle in South Windsor neighbourhood

A cyclist was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle, police say.

Police on scene told CTV News a young man who was riding a bicycle was struck by a small SUV at the corner of Beals Street and Victoria Boulevard.

Beals will be closed between Dougall & Victoria as well as southbound Victoria at Beals until further notice. Please avoid the area #yqgtraffic -04861 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) June 22, 2022

He was taken to the hospital with injuries that police do not believe are serious at this time.

Police had the area of Beals St. between Dougall Avenue and Victoria Blvd. closed and blocked off with caution tape following the incident.

An update with further details is expected later on.

