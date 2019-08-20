

CTV Windsor





A cyclist is in serious, but stable condition after he was hit by a vehicle in LaSalle.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Monday on Malden Road at Reaume Road.

Police are also not releasing the identity of the victim, except that it's a male teenager.

The area was blocked off to traffic for a number of hours on Monday as police reconstructed the accident.

The investigation is ongoing and charges have not been determined at this time.