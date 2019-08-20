Cyclist in serious but stable condition after being hit by SUV in LaSalle
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, August 20, 2019 12:40PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 20, 2019 7:35PM EDT
A cyclist is in serious, but stable condition after he was hit by a vehicle in LaSalle.
It happened just after 5 p.m. Monday on Malden Road at Reaume Road.
Police are not releasing the identity of the victim, except that the victim is a male teenager.
The teen, believed to be 15-years-old, has been taken to a London hospital.
The area was blocked off to traffic for a number of hours on Monday as police reconstructed the accident.
The investigation is ongoing and charges have not been determined at this time.