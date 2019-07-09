Cyclist hurt after getting hit by vehicle in east Windsor
Police say a vehicle and cyclist collided at the intersection of Pillette and Wyandotte in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, July 8, 2019. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 11:17AM EDT
A cyclist sustained minor injuries after a collision on Windsor's east end.
According to police, a vehicle and cyclist collided at the intersection of Pillette and Wyandotte around 5 p.m. Monday.
The road was partially closed for about 30 minutes.
The incident remains under investigation.