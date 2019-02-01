Cyclist dies after crash on Parent Avenue
A serious accident on Tecumseh Road closed the road closed at Elsmere and Parent Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 2:29PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 1, 2019 2:33PM EST
Windsor police say a cyclist has died two weeks after getting hit by a car on Parent Avenue.
Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 in the 2100 block of Parent Avenue.
Officers arrived and observed a black Volkswagen Jetta and an injured woman on the roadway.
Police say the woman succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.
As a result, the incident has been classified as a fatal motor vehicle investigation.
The case remains under active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.