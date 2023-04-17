Advertisement
Cyclist deemed at fault after getting struck by vehicle: Windsor police
Published Monday, April 17, 2023 12:53PM EDT Last Updated Monday, April 17, 2023 12:54PM EDT
Windsor police investigate after a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle at Howard Avenue and Tecumseh Road in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Source: _OnLocation_/Twitter)
Windsor police say a cyclist was at fault after investigating a collision with a vehicle at Howard Avenue and Tecumseh Road.
It happened around 9:13 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say the cyclist was struck by a vehicle at the intersection and was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
After the investigation, police say they determined that the cyclist was at fault and was issued a Provincial Offence Notice for failing to stop at a red light.