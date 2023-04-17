Windsor police say a cyclist was at fault after investigating a collision with a vehicle at Howard Avenue and Tecumseh Road.

It happened around 9:13 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the cyclist was struck by a vehicle at the intersection and was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

After the investigation, police say they determined that the cyclist was at fault and was issued a Provincial Offence Notice for failing to stop at a red light.