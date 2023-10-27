Cyberattack update at Windsor-Essex hospitals

A joint statement from Windsor-Essex hospitals said they are continuing to work around the clock to restore systems following a recent cybersecurity incident.

Bluewater Health, Chatham Kent Health Alliance, Erie Shores HealthCare, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and Windsor Regional Hospital, along with our shared service provider TransForm Shared Service Organization, released an update on the cyberattack on Friday.

“Leading third-party cybersecurity experts have been engaged and we continue to investigate,” said the news release. “We expect to have updates related to the restoration of our systems in the upcoming week.”

The hospitals say they will continue to do their best to contact patients directly in advance if they have a scheduled appointment with one of the hospitals that needs to be rescheduled.

If you are not needing emergency care, they ask that you please attend your primary care provider or local clinic.

“We understand the impact this incident is having on members of our community, including patients and our employees and professional staff, and deeply apologize for the inconvenience this has caused. We want to thank everyone for their patience during this time,” said the hospitals’ joint statement.

Due to the fact they have notified and engaged police as part of a criminal investigation, they said they will not be providing further comment in response to the statement.