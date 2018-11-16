

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





Customers of Certified Windows and Doors in Windsor are still waiting on promises to be fulfilled by the company that closed its doors at the end of October.

As CTV Windsor told you last month, customers are out thousands of dollars after paying deposits for window and door installations.

“I didn't think I was going to get anything but at least I had something on paper that I could go back to him on,” says resident Stephen Higgins, who ordered seven new windows in April and paid $3,600.

Higgins is one of a number of Certified customers who gave a deposit without any of the work being completed as of yet.

In an email to Higgins, Certified Window's Principal Craig O’Brien promised to have the windows installed or give Higgins' his money back by Nov. 15.

“No response, no windows and no money,” says Higgins.

O'Brien declined a previous request for an interview but instead sent a statement which promised all clients would be satisfied if given sufficient time, and a recent post on the company's Facebook page apologizes for the delays and commits to honouring contracts.

The statement to CTV News also asserts the company had stopped taking on new customers in approximately June because of the issues O'Brien claims were caused by the Ontario Green On program being cancelled by the Ford government.

Leila Journeay signed a deal with Certified Windows on Oct. 1 of this year and gave a cheque worth $6,500 as her deposit.

Journeay says the sales rep told her she had 10-days to back out of the deal and get her money back, no questions asked. But after deciding to go with another company and calling back to cancel the agreement, Journeay tells CTV News she hasn't seen a dime.

“I was really frustrated because they had my money,” says Journeay. “I literally called the next day, like they should've still had my money.”

Journeay and her young family, with a one-and-a-half-year-old and another child on the way, says the ordeal has been stressful.

“I'm pregnant and under renovations, I've had a lot of stress,” says Journeay. “Like, I've had heart issues right now. I'm going to the doctor to get like echo and stuff done because of all the stress from everything.”

At this point, customers like Journeay and Higgins are hoping to see some kind of positive outcome, and still get the planned work done.

Windsor police issued a call for complainants to come forward regarding a local window installation company after receiving about 25 to 30 complaints.

Police won't confirm whether the company under investigation is Certified Windows and Doors, but say investigators are looking to determine if there is any criminal element involved in the dealings or whether this is just a civil matter.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.