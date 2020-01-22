WINDSOR -- A tentative collective agreement has been ratified by custodial and maintenance employees with the Windsor-Essex public school board.

CUPE Local 27 and the Greater Essex County District School Board reached the deal on Dec. 18, 2019.

Boards officials say the representatives of each group will continue to work together collaboratively to implement the new agreement.

CUPE 27 at GECDSB represents approximately 245 Custodial and Maintenance employees.