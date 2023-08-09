Curling won't be at Roseland anymore, but where will it go?
There was a passionate plea in Windsor council chambers Tuesday night from community curlers looking to secure the sport's future.
Council was reconsidering a recommendation to relocate the activity from Roseland Golf and Curling Club to the WFCU Centre.
“Considering what Roseland stands for, what is there, it would be really kind of short-sighted to see it be lost even though it’s gong to be expensive. It used to be a really thriving pillar for the city and it could be again,” said one delegate.
Despite the pleas, council ultimately decided to move curling out of Roseland and spend an estimated $525,000 in on improvements at its next facility.
However, council is delaying a decision on where to move the sport until a future meeting, and to see if there is any private interest in offering curling in the city.
Options outlined in the report to keep curling at Roseland ranged from $8.5-million to $15-million.
Coun. Fred Francis was one of two votes against the plan, arguing although cheaper, the extra investment is warranted.
