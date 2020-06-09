WINDSOR, ONT. -- Family Respite Services is turning their signature fundraising event into a curbside format for children and youth with disabilities in Windsor-Essex.

Four Italian restaurants on Erie Street are helping out - Nico Taverna, Mezzo Ristorante, Spago Canada and La Contessa.

"It is our absolute pleasure to be able to share this commitment alongside Family Respite for this event and admire their involvement and passion in improving our community," says Spago’s Peter Vitti.

Each restaurant provides a small plate for each person who purchased a ticket to ensure that money can be raised for children with autism, down syndrome, physical disabilities, medical health challenges and mental health disorders.

“We know it’s a challenging and sensitive time in our community, however more than ever Family Respite Services needs to get creative in responding to the urgent respite need here in Windsor/Essex,” says Alexandria Fischer, community relations with Family Respite Services.

Fischer says this fundraising event is crucial so that they can continue to work alongside 1,200 families that are relying on the community to so that their can have opportunities just like everyone else.

The event takes place Monday, June 15. Curbside pick- up for community supporters starts at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.