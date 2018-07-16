

CTV Windsor





About a dozen postal workers were picketing Monday morning at the Tecumseh post office.

CUPW Windsor Local 630 held a community rally/information picket line to draw public awareness to what they say has been happening to their service the last decade.

The union says the employees are overworked and understaffed.

Representatives say workers have to work forced overtime to make up for the new business models Canada Post has been putting forward over the last 10 years or so.

The union says Tecumseh, for reasons unknown, has been hit especially hard.

Canada Post issued a statement in response to the union’s claims earlier this month.

"In Tecumseh, a lot of what we are doing is to alleviate concerns raised by employees and the local union regarding routes, overtime," said spokesperson Jon Hamilton. “The process is to ensure we have the proper routes and resources in place to deliver to Canadians.”

Hamilton added the Tecumseh depot will be moving to two waves which means start times will change to improve the local operations and reduce congestion within the facility, especially at the loading dock.

Hamilton also stated there will be no staffing reductions.

“In fact, we will be adding two part-time positions at the facility – a part-time letter carrier and part-time clerk,” Hamilton noted. “That’s in addition to a part-time letter carrier assistant that was added last fall.”