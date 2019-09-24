

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Tens of thousands of education workers in Ontario could begin a job action next week after contract talks with the province broke down over the weekend.

The move could see custodians, clerical workers and early childhood educators stop doing overtime and any extra duties they currently perform, according to the head of the workers' bargaining agent.

"My grandmother always said people don't notice what you do until you stop doing it," said Laura Walton, president of the Ontario School Board Council of Unions.

"It's time for the government and trustees' association to realize we've been cutting and cutting and cutting, and we just can't cut any further."

Last week, the union -- which represents 55,000 members of the larger Canadian Union of Public Employees -- voted 93 per cent in favour of job action, putting them in a legal strike position on Monday, Sept. 30.

Walton said she's still optimistic a deal can be reached, but she believes the work-to-rule campaign may be needed to pressure the government and school boards into reaching a fair agreement.

"We held a quite successful work-to-rule campaign in 2015 ... and we have formulated a plan that we think is going to be quite effective," she said.

Contracts for Ontario's public school teachers and education workers expired Aug. 31, and the major unions are in various stages of bargaining. The talks are happening as the government has ordered school boards to start increasing class sizes, moving to an average for high school from 22 to 28 over four years. Class sizes for Grades 4 to 8 will increase by one student per classroom, from 23 to 24.

The government has said that will mean 3,475 fewer teachers in the system over four years, which will be accomplished by not filling vacancies when teachers quit or retire. Walton said those cuts trickle down and impact educational assistant supports and custodial services as well.

"When you have classrooms closing you're also reducing custodial staff," she said. "That's a real problem for us. There's still as many students, we're just not having as many people cleaning."

Education Minister Stephen Lecce urged CUPE to return to the bargaining table.

"Our government remains available at any time to restart talks with CUPE and keep students in school. Kids and parents deserve no less," he said in a statement.

This story by The Canadian Press was originally published on Sept. 24, 2019.