WINDSOR, ONT. -- It has been a challenging year for many students, and even more so for graduates who are celebrating a milestone without the usual events that come along with it.

So CTV Windsor will be saluting Windsor-Essex grads during the 6 p.m. broadcast and online throughout the week of June 21 to June 25.

To take part in the graduation salute, submit a photo of your grad here along with their name, school they attended and your congratulations and you may see it live.