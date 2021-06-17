Advertisement
CTV Windsor to celebrate Windsor-Essex 2021 graduates
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Thursday, June 17, 2021 6:39PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, June 17, 2021 6:39PM EDT
CTV Windsor and AM800 will be celebrating local graduates with the 2021 grad salute.
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- It has been a challenging year for many students, and even more so for graduates who are celebrating a milestone without the usual events that come along with it.
So CTV Windsor will be saluting Windsor-Essex grads during the 6 p.m. broadcast and online throughout the week of June 21 to June 25.
To take part in the graduation salute, submit a photo of your grad here along with their name, school they attended and your congratulations and you may see it live.