CTV Windsor nominated for Best Newscast award for coverage of the explosion that rocked Wheatley

CTV News Windsor has been nominated for a Regional Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) award for its newscast reporting on the Wheatley explosion in 2021.

CTV News Windsor is a finalist in the TV Newscast in a small to medium market category for the newscast ‘Wheatley Explosion: Community Comes Together After Devastating Blast.’

On Aug. 26, 2021 three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a building in downtown Wheatley exploded.

The blast devastated the community and led to evacuations and numerous investigations into the source of the explosion. More than eight months later, some residents are still unable to return home.

CTV News Windsor followed the developments of the explosion in its newscasts and on its website with a timeline of events, regular updates and following up with residents and business owners impacted by the blast.

The Regional RTDNA Awards will be announced Tuesday, May 24.